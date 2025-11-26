Leading law firm Freeths has achieved a significant milestone by securing a place on the London Boroughs Legal Alliance (LBLA) Legal Framework. This appointment comes after a rigorous selection process, positioning Freeths under Lot 2: Full Range of Legal Services. This lot encompasses a variety of legal services, including commercial, litigation, property, planning, and other local government matters.

The LBLA represents a collaborative effort among London borough councils and other public authorities, enabling these entities to access reliable legal service providers. The framework is designed to deliver high-quality, cost-effective legal support across a wide range of disciplines including property, planning, employment, litigation, commercial, and governance sectors.

Nathan Holden, Partner and Head of Public Sector at Freeths, will serve as the firm’s lead for this framework. His leadership reflects the firm’s proven expertise and innovative approach, as well as a strong track record in providing outstanding legal services to the public sector. Clients within the LBLA can expect to benefit from Freeths’ extensive experience and national reach, combined with a comprehensive understanding of local issues and the ability to support large-scale projects effectively.

Freeths is dedicated to collaborating with public sector partners, delivering practical and value-driven solutions to tackle the complex challenges faced by local authorities. Nathan Holden commented on the firm’s new role, saying, “We welcome the opportunity to serve as a legal services provider through the LBLA Legal Framework. Our team has a longstanding commitment to public sector legal services, and we look forward to working with both new and existing member local government clients. We are proud to provide legal services that are not only technically excellent but also aligned with their objectives.”