Leading law firm Freeths has announced the appointment of banking and finance partner Andrew Curtis to its Leeds office, signalling the launch of its banking practice in the region. Curtis joins Freeths after a successful tenure at Clarion Solicitors and brings over 10 years of substantial experience in leverage finance, general corporate finance, and development and investment real estate finance. His background includes working with clearing banks to provide funding for private equity-backed businesses throughout Yorkshire, as well as representing private equity firms in acquiring financing from clearing banks and debt funds.

Andrew is a distinguished lawyer known for his expertise in multi-jurisdictional finances, advising both borrowers and lenders alike, and he has previously represented prominent clients such as Frasers Group, along with numerous clearing banks and alternative lenders. Joining the Freeths team, which operates 13 offices across the UK, Curtis is set to collaborate closely with a national banking and finance team comprising over 30 specialised banking lawyers, aiming to enhance services for clients. He will additionally support the Leeds corporate team in managing high-profile transactions in the area; notably, the recent advisory role regarding the shareholders of the sale of the Pink Stuff cleaning brand to RPM International Inc, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reflecting on Andrew’s appointment, Partner and Head of Banking & Finance Chris Freeston stated, "Andrew’s hire provides a key banking presence for the firm in Leeds and is a further opportunity for our rapidly growing banking & finance team to support high-profile funders and borrowers on banking and finance transactions in the region and across the UK more broadly.” Managing Partner of the North John May added, “Andrew’s strategic appointment to our Leeds cohort will be instrumental in the continuation of developing and expanding our regional capabilities. The strength of his cross-sector knowledge is also invaluable in building a leading banking offering in the North, providing a well-rounded service.”

In his new role, Andrew Curtis expressed enthusiasm about the future, saying, “With some of the most reputable clients in the industry, I’m looking forward to supporting the Freeths team in its continued, organic growth. Anticipated regulatory changes will certainly make for an exciting start to the next stage of my career”