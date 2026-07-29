Freeths helps Wattstor with renewable energy project

Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised Wattstor on a groundbreaking renewable energy project for the quarrying and construction materials firm John Wainwright & Co Ltd. This initiative is anticipated to furnish over half (54%) of the site's electricity from renewable sources, achieving a significant reduction of 50% in Scope 2 emissions. The project integrates solar generation, battery storage, and Wattstor's Price Protect renewable electricity tariff, thereby establishing a comprehensive long-term energy solution aimed at decreasing Wainwright's dependency on grid electricity.

As an independent business based in Somerset, Wainwright has committed to this project as part of its broader sustainability goals while mitigating the risks associated with wholesale electricity market fluctuations. This approach is set to enhance the company's overall resilience and operational efficiency in an evolving energy landscape. The Freeths team played a pivotal role in this endeavour, led by Partner and Head of Clean Energy Clare King, along with key contributors including Real Estate Partner Michael Bray, Clean Energy Director Liam O'Flynn, and several other dedicated team members.

Clare King reflected on the successful collaboration, stating “This transaction highlights the specialist expertise Freeths is able to bring to clean energy projects such as this one. By combining the sector experience of our Clean Energy and Real Estate teams, we were able to provide coordinated advice across the various aspects of the project and support Wattstor in achieving its commercial objectives. We have built a strong reputation for advising on innovative clean energy projects, and it is rewarding to continue supporting clients such as Wattstor as the sector continues to grow.”