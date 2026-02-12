Leading law firm Freeths has taken a significant step in enhancing its specialist Projects and Rail practices by appointing Director Rachel Crosier, who joins from A&O Shearman. Based in London, Rachel will collaborate closely with Partners James Larmour and Tom Johnson to support the firm’s growth in key areas such as PFI/PPP, major projects, rail, and broader transport infrastructure. This appointment underscores Freeths' strategy to strengthen its market-leading capabilities in response to increased client and market demand.

Rachel Crosier brings over 14 years of extensive experience as an international infrastructure projects lawyer, focusing on the procurement, development, financing, delivery, and operation of major infrastructure schemes, as well as navigating associated regulatory frameworks. Her expertise in the rail sector includes advising on a spectrum of rolling stock public-private partnerships, major fleet procurements, operational and maintenance arrangements, depot infrastructure, and a broad range of commercial and regulatory matters across both UK and international rail markets. This experience aligns seamlessly with Freeths' expanding rail group, led by Tom Johnson, which provides advice to train operators, funders, manufacturers, public bodies, and supply chain participants throughout the full lifecycle of rail assets and networks.

Beyond rail, Rachel’s practice encompasses transport, defence, maritime, and giga-project developments. She has represented a wide array of participants in the infrastructure sector, including government departments, equity investors, pension funds, manufacturers, contractors, and operators, while working across various jurisdictions such as the UK, Saudi Arabia, Africa, the UAE, Australia, and Asia.

Her addition to Freeths bolsters the firm’s depth of expertise in these niche and technical areas, thereby ensuring the firm can meet the rising demand from clients seeking specialised support in complex infrastructure, procurement, PFI/PPP, and rail transactions.

Commenting on Rachel’s appointment, James Larmour stated, “The infrastructure landscape is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and Rachel’s insight will be invaluable as we support clients through that evolution. Her international experience and deep understanding of complex infrastructure transactions, including major rail programmes, strengthens our ability to support clients across the full lifecycle of their projects. As demand in this market continues to grow, particularly in specialist rail and transport portfolios, Rachel’s expertise will play an important role in enhancing the breadth and depth of our offering.”

In response to her appointment, Rachel Crosier expressed, “I’m delighted to be joining Freeths at a time when the firm is experiencing such strong growth across its infrastructure, rail and major projects work. PFI/PPP and wider complex infrastructure schemes continue to evolve, especially within the rail sector, where clients increasingly need advisers who can combine technical expertise with genuine sector insight. I look forward to working closely with James, Tom and the wider team to support our clients across these expanding markets.”