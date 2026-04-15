With over 20 years of experience, Christopher specializes in advising landowners and rural enterprises on agricultural matters, particularly in strategic land and residential development. His work primarily involves assisting landowners with unlocking value through land use change, diversification, and development strategies. He routinely engages in negotiating option agreements, conditional contracts, promotion agreements, and collaboration agreements, alongside offering broader agricultural land management guidance.

Christopher is a Fellow of the Agricultural Law Association (ALA), blending extensive agricultural property knowledge with substantial experience in collaborating with housebuilders and on significant regeneration projects. Darren Williamson, Partner and Head of Freeths’ Built and Natural Environment Division, expressed enthusiasm for the new appointment by stating "Christopher brings a rare combination of deep agricultural law expertise and hands-on development experience." Williamson emphasized Christopher’s understanding of strategic land and his collaborative approach as vital assets to the team.

Christopher himself remarked "I’m so pleased to be joining Freeths at such an exciting stage of the firm’s growth journey." He expressed his eagerness to work at the intersection of strategic land, residential development, and rural business, indicating his commitment to helping clients realize opportunities from their land while safeguarding their core values, thus contributing to the firm’s success. The addition of Christopher Stephens is seen as a significant step forward in enhancing Freeths’ capabilities in agricultural and strategic land sectors.