Freeths appoints Mark Price as partner

Leading national law firm Freeths has significantly bolstered its Restructuring & Insolvency practice with the appointment of Mark Price as a Partner, based in its London office. Mark joins the firm after over 14 years at Dentons, where he developed extensive expertise in complex insolvency, restructuring, and dispute resolution cases. His notable accomplishments include working on the long-running cross-border Bell Group liquidation and advising the Carillion Special Managers during the Group’s high-profile insolvency collapse. Additionally, he has led multidisciplinary teams on major receivership mandates for financial institutions and handled several significant government matters. Recently, he completed a secondment with HSBC UK's Special Credit Unit as Senior Legal Counsel, further expanding his knowledge in restructuring.

Mark's substantial experience and strong relationships throughout the UK restructuring and insolvency market will be instrumental as he collaborates with colleagues across Freeths to support clients on various matters. The firm is positioning itself for substantial growth in this practice area over the next five years, and Mark's addition is seen as a pivotal step towards that goal. Freeths' National Head of Restructuring, John Jeffreys, commented that "Mark is a highly regarded restructuring and insolvency lawyer who is well known both in the London restructuring market but also further afield and whose experience has taken in some of the most complex and high-profile matters to come to the market in recent times." He added that Mark's arrival further strengthens their national team, which now comprises nine partners and nearly 40 other team members.

Graeme Danby, Freeths’ National Head of Insolvency, remarked that "Mark's arrival is another significant step in the continued growth of our Restructuring & Insolvency practice." With Mark's technical expertise and valuable market relationships, he is expected to contribute meaningfully to the firm's expanding capabilities. Mark expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating that "joining Freeths is a fantastic opportunity to build and shape the London R&I practice." He believes that the firm provides an optimal environment to advance his partnership career while meeting the market's demands with a high-quality, value-driven service that will establish Freeths as a premier R&I adviser for both new and existing clients.