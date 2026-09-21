Freeths appoints Heather Gibson as partner

Heather joins from Addleshaw Goddard and brings nearly 20 years of experience advising clients on various tax aspects of corporate transactions and private equity investments. Heather's expertise extends to UK and international tax issues, acquisitions, and disposals, alongside a significant focus on Scottish real estate taxation. She will collaborate with colleagues across different practice areas at Freeths, ensuring comprehensive advice on transactional and real estate tax matters. Partner Adrian Hackett praised Heather's arrival, stating “Heather is a highly respected tax lawyer whose breadth of experience across corporate transactions, private equity investments and real estate matters will be a tremendous asset to our clients." Heather herself expressed excitement about joining Freeths, saying “Freeths has an excellent reputation for delivering pragmatic, commercial advice and for fostering genuine collaboration across its practice areas." Her appointment follows the earlier addition of David Smith as Partner and Joint Head of Tax in Leeds, reflecting Freeths' ongoing commitment to expanding its tax capabilities nationally