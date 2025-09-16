Leading UK law firm Freeths has reported remarkable financial results for the year ending 31 March 2025, continuing its pattern of strong, double-digit growth. The firm’s turnover surged by 14.8% to £166.8 million, representing a £21.5 million increase from the previous year. Profit also rose significantly to £59.4 million, up by 13.0%. This trend showcases Freeths’ ongoing commitment to growth, with an average turnover increase of over 10% sustained for more than five consecutive years.

Highlighting the firm’s robust growth, Freeths distributed a record £4.3 million staff bonus pool, a gesture that underscores its focus on a people-oriented culture and acknowledges the vital role that employees play in the firm’s achievements. Karl Jansen, National Managing Partner at Freeths, expressed his pride in these results, stating “This year’s results are a testament to the incredible dedication of our people and the trust our clients place in us." He added that their recognition as Legal Business’s Law Firm of the Year 2024 further reflects the strength of their legal services alongside their commitment to a purpose-driven business.

Moreover, Freeths has shown dedication to social impact as a certified B Corporation™ law firm by enhancing its responsible business practices. In January 2025, the firm appointed Ben Churchill as its first Director of Responsible Business, aiming to bolster its Wellbeing and Sustainability initiatives. Freeths has also made strides in Diversity & Inclusion while developing an impact-led strategy, committing to publishing annual Responsible Business Reports moving forward.

The firm’s investment in cutting-edge technology and talent has been crucial to its successes, marked by the addition of various technological tools including cyber security measures and a new recruitment platform. Freeths continues to grow its staff, welcoming 20 new partner and director hires in the past financial year, exemplifying its positive, people-focused culture with over 1,300 staff across 13 offices.

The expansion of its office portfolio is another testament to Freeths’ growth strategy. This year saw the relocation to larger offices in Bristol and Liverpool, as well as refurbishments in London aimed at enhancing working environments. Karl Jansen stated, “The investment in our facilities underscores our dedication to providing state-of-the-art workspaces that not only support hybrid working models but also enrich client experiences."

In addition to physical improvements, the firm is also addressing pay discrepancies in gender and ethnicity, with a strong commitment from its leadership to bridge these gaps over time. Jansen noted that technology’s role is increasingly pivotal, reporting “Technology is increasingly important for innovative and efficient legal service delivery,” and pointing out investments made in AI that are already yielding benefits for their clients.

Freeths’ impressive results validate the effectiveness of its previous five-year strategy and establish a solid foundation for its next phase of growth and innovation.