Freeths advises on Luton’s solar farm

Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised London Luton Airport (LLA) on the establishment of a landmark 10.42MWp solar photovoltaic generating station. This pivotal project aligns with the airport's Net Zero 2040 aspirations and underpins its long-term energy resilience strategy. Owned by Luton Rising and managed by London Luton Airport Operations Limited, LLA ranks among the UK’s busiest airports and is steadfast in its commitment to reducing operational carbon emissions through various sustainability measures. The solar farm represents a major component of these efforts, producing renewable electricity on-site and decreasing dependency on grid power.

The solar endeavour is being executed by Zestec Renewable Energy in collaboration with co-developer Ikigai Energy. Zestec will be responsible for the installation and operation of the solar farm while supplying power to LLA through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement. This arrangement enables the airport to harness on-site renewable electricity without upfront capital expenditure. Situated within the airport's secure airside perimeter, the solar installation will feature 14,580 solar modules spread across approximately 106,000 square metres. Once operational, it is anticipated to generate an impressive 11.2GWh of electricity annually, significantly aiding the airport's decarbonisation goals.

Freeths played a crucial role in guiding LLA over the span of more than three years, assisting with the development of the project from its early-stage procurement phase as it materialised into one of the airport's most notable sustainability initiatives to date. The Freeths team was helmed by Partner and Head of Clean Energy Clare King, with contributions from Clean Energy Associate Samantha Osborne, Real Estate Partner Michael Bray, Real Estate Managing Associate Emilie Criddle, and Construction Senior Associate Sachin Shah.

Reflecting on the agreement, Clare King commented that "this project highlights the breadth of expertise required to deliver major renewable energy infrastructure projects, particularly within highly regulated and operationally complex environments such as airports. The project showcases the strength of the Freeths Clean Energy team and our ability to advise on the wide range of commercial, property and regulatory matters that arise throughout the lifecycle of complicated energy developments. It’s fantastic to see construction now underway and the project moving into its next phase."

Marc Wolman, Infrastructure Director at LLA, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that "this solar project is a significant milestone in our journey towards Net Zero 2040 and will play an important role in reducing operational emissions while improving our long-term energy resilience. Freeths has supported us throughout the development of the project, providing pragmatic and commercially focused advice over a number of years. Their understanding of the project’s complexity and commitment to helping us achieve our objectives has been invaluable."