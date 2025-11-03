This strategic investment highlights the increasing interest in private equity within the legal sector, benefiting both the firm and the wider community.

Amy Crofton, Managing Director at Foresight Group, expressed gratitude towards Freeths, stating, “Thank you to the Freeths team who provided excellent support throughout for the successful close of this flagship transaction – Freeths has been a friendly, responsive and pragmatic transaction partner to Foresight.”

Freeths' Corporate Director Lottie Hugo led the expert team, which included Banking & Finance Partner Ben Moylan and several other specialists who provided essential support. Lottie reflected on the significance of the deal, saying, “This transaction represents a fantastic example of investment driving innovation and growth in the south west and in the legal sector which is currently seeing significant interest from private equity. It’s been a pleasure working with Foresight Group to support their partnership with Montpellier Legal and exciting to be a part of the south west fund’s first investment.”

The partnership illustrates Freeths' commitment to fostering developments within the professional services sector in the South West region.