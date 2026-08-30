Freeths advises Core Group on sale

Freeths has advised Mark Mitchell and the selling shareholders of Core Group on the sale of the business to NV5 Global Inc. This transaction combines Core Group’s expertise in providing technical commissioning and testing services within the construction industry with NV5’s broader international platform, enhancing resources and further opportunities for growth. The transaction was managed by Corporate Partner Malin Svanberg-Larsson along with Corporate Associates James Allen and Freya Squizzoni. Support from the wider Corporate team included Trainee Solicitor Apprentice Pippa Johnson and Trainee Solicitors Adam Lilley and Harriet Welch. Tax matters were supported by Partner Stephen Jones and Tax Associate Megan Woolley, while Partner Laura Tracey and Associate Rachel McLintock provided employment support. Real Estate assistance was given by Senior Associate Becky Staunton.

Mark Mitchell, Co-Founder of Core Group, commented that “This transaction is a significant milestone for the business. We look forward to working alongside the NV5 team and leveraging the opportunities that come from being part of a global organisation with complementary capabilities and shared ambitions. We are grateful to Malin, James, Freya and the wider Freeths team for their dedication, responsiveness, and expert guidance throughout the transaction. Their support helped us navigate the process and played a key role in bringing the deal to a successful conclusion.”

Malin Svanberg Larsson added that “It has been a pleasure supporting the Core Group team throughout this transaction. The sale of Core Group is a testament to the strength of the business that Mark and Kevin and the wider team have built over the years. We are delighted to have helped them achieve this important milestone and wish both the Core Group team and NV5 every success as they embark on this exciting next chapter.”