Freeths advises Brookbanks on CBPE investment

Freeths, has successfully advised the shareholders and management team of Brookbanks Development Group in securing a strategic investment from private equity investor CBPE. Founded in 1997, Brookbanks is a multidisciplinary development consultancy that excels in the planning, design, and delivery of complex development and infrastructure projects throughout the UK. The firm has established a distinctive Development Partner proposition, focusing on delivering long-term value for several of the UK's major strategic development initiatives.

This recent investment will propel Brookbanks into its next growth phase by enabling further investment in its workforce, expanding service offerings, geographical outreach, and implementing a focused acquisition strategy. The company remains under the leadership of CEO Andrew Thorley, Chair Paul Boileau, and the existing management team.

The Freeths team responsible for this transaction was led by Corporate Partner Mohammed Abbas, with essential contributions from Employment Partner Laura Tracey, Banking & Finance Partner James Dyson, Tax Director Alex Angelides, and several Corporate and Tax Associates, who collectively enriched the process from multiple expertise angles.

Commenting on the deal, Mohammed Abbas noted that “Brookbanks has built an outstanding reputation as a trusted development consultancy, delivering on significant development and infrastructure projects. This investment marks an exciting new chapter for the business and provides a strong platform for future growth. It was a pleasure to support Paul, Andrew and Richard, and we wish them every success as they embark on this partnership with CBPE.” He also highlighted how this transaction showcases Freeths’ capability in managing high-quality private equity mandates and underscores their deep sector expertise within the built environment consultancy market.

Paul Boileau, Chair of Brookbanks, expressed his appreciation for Freeths' approach, stating: “We've worked with plenty of M&A solicitors over the years, but Mo and the Freeths team stood out for their straightforward, can-do attitude throughout. They worked closely with us at every stage, taking the time to talk through issues properly rather than trading endless redlines, all while keeping the deal moving at pace. On top of that, they were simply a pleasure to deal with - no egos, just good people doing excellent work.” This positive feedback exemplifies the collaborative efforts that have been crucial in finalising the investment, signifying a promising future for Brookbanks.