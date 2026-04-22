Leading law firm Freeths has proudly announced its achievement of ‘Champion’ status in Stonewall’s Proud Employers accreditation, a distinction awarded only to organisations that exhibit strong and continuous improvements in LGBTQ+ inclusion. This recognition underscores Freeths’ unwavering commitment to ethical practices, responsible business operations, and fostering a workplace culture that aligns with its broader B Corp and equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) objectives.

Stonewall, Europe’s foremost charity advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, heralds its ‘Champion’ status as an endorsement for employers making significant strides in inclusion. This status has been awarded to Freeths following a commendable performance across Stonewall’s updated Proud Employers framework which evaluates organisations on eight critical areas of inclusive practice. Amongst the many strengths of Freeths highlighted in the submission are the visible engagement of senior leadership in LGBTQ+ initiatives, robust collaboration among various employee networks, and compelling internal storytelling campaigns that amplify the voices and lived experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Freeths also introduced innovative initiatives such as an LGBTQ+ podcast and book club aimed at fostering awareness, education, and community across its offices. Senior EDI and Community Engagement Manager Lou Silver remarked on the accomplishment saying "This accreditation is a powerful recognition of the progress we’ve made, but importantly, it also reflects the collective commitment across the firm to creating a workplace where LGBTQ+ colleagues feel seen, supported and able to thrive." She further stated "Achieving ‘Champion’ status shows that our work is having a real impact, and it gives us a clear direction for what comes next. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together and excited about the next stage of our inclusion journey."

Transitioning from Stonewall’s former Diversity Champions programme, the new Proud Employers accreditation introduces a more outcome-focused framework that measures meaningful progress over time. This status provides Freeths with a roadmap for enhancing its LGBTQ+ inclusion strategy, with initiatives aimed at extending accountability beyond employee networks. The firm plans to incorporate explicit LGBTQ+ inclusion in onboarding and recruitment processes. Additionally, Freeths aims to develop targeted support for underrepresented LGBTQ+ groups, including trans, non-binary, and bi colleagues, ensuring that its inclusive culture is consistently experienced across all teams and career stages.

As Freeths remains dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion within its national network, the firm will continue its close collaboration with Stonewall to integrate best practices in the months ahead.