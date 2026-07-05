Free lesson plans to teach law

In a collaborative effort between the Attorney General's Office, Oak National Academy, and the Association for Citizenship Teachers, new free lesson plans are now available to every school across England and Wales. These classroom-ready resources are designed to educate young people about their rights and the legal system, ranging from introductory lessons for five-year-olds to more sophisticated content addressing contemporary threats to the rule of law.

Each lesson plan comes complete with task worksheets, explainer videos, and quizzes, facilitating an interactive learning experience. The resources cover Key Stages one through four and can be easily downloaded from the Oak National Academy’s website: www.thenational.academy. The Oak National Academy, which is supported by the Department for Education, is utilised by approximately three-quarters of schools in England, representing a significant stride towards enriching citizenship education in UK classrooms.

During the launch event, the Attorney General, Richard Hermer KC, along with Advocate General for Scotland Catherine Smith KC, visited Ark Blake Academy in Croydon on 2 July 2026. They observed a Year 9 lesson that utilised the new resources and engaged with the students by answering their questions. The Attorney General remarked that "Every child deserves to understand the laws and rights that protect them. Until now, too many schools have lacked the high-quality resources to teach that with confidence." He further emphasised the importance of this educational initiative, stating, "Visiting Ark Blake and seeing students engage so enthusiastically with discussions about the importance of the rule of law – a fundamental British value - is exactly why this work matters."

John Roberts, CEO of Oak National Academy, echoed the sentiments of the Attorney General, saying, "It’s been brilliant to work with the Attorney General’s Office to develop these resources, and give teachers the tools to bring important conversations about the rule of law into the classroom." He added that these lessons will help students understand their rights and the protections the law provides, thereby encouraging them to become informed, active citizens within their communities. With the introduction of these free lesson plans, schools now have the tools necessary to empower the next generation with crucial knowledge about the legal framework that affects their daily lives.