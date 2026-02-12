In a landmark development, victims of sexual offences perpetrated by military personnel will gain access to free legal advice through the new Independent Legal Advocacy (ILA) scheme. This initiative, announced today, marks a significant shift in how the Ministry of Defence (MOD) addresses the needs of victim-survivors within the military community. The ILA will be available from Spring 2026, providing independent support to anyone aged 18 or over who reports sexual offences committed by Service members or civilians under Service Discipline.

The programme offers impartial legal assistance, helping victim-survivors navigate complex legal systems and understand their rights. Specialist solicitors operating outside the MOD will assist individuals in making informed decisions on critical matters, such as data disclosure and the implications of sharing sensitive personal information. This initiative aims not only to support victims during a challenging journey but also to offer clarity in what can often feel like an overwhelming experience.

Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones MP expressed the commitment behind this initiative, stating that "we are determined that those who come forward to report rape or sexual assault get support they need." She emphasised the importance of providing independent legal advice, noting that it will be completely outside the chain of command. This approach allows victim-survivors to feel more in control of their circumstances, particularly given the emotional complexity surrounding the decision to report such offences.

The ILA scheme is part of a broader strategy to enhance the support available to those affected by sexual violence within the armed forces. It aims to provide a holistic package of support alongside the services offered by the Victim Witness Care Unit. Furthermore, this initiative coincides with Defence's recent publication of the first military-wide survey on sexualised behaviours and harassment, aimed at better understanding the scope of these issues and informing preventative measures.

The pilot will last for 12 months, with the potential for expansion based on its success. Additionally, the new Armed Forces Bill aims to implement protective orders that facilitate swifter action against perpetrators, thus significantly enhancing the measures in place to protect victim-survivors. The MOD's proactive stance highlights its commitment to addressing sexual violence and ensuring that those who serve receive both support and justice.