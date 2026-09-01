Fox Williams welcomes new partner hire

Philippa joins from Freetrade, where she served as General Counsel and was instrumental in various strategic areas including new product development and capital raising. With over 15 years of experience from Hogan Lovells, she possesses a deep understanding of compliance, risk management, and regulatory strategy. At Fox Williams, Philippa aims to advance the firm’s offerings, particularly in emerging areas such as cryptoassets. She expressed her excitement about joining the firm's dynamic team and the opportunity to provide actionable legal advice amidst complex regulatory challenges. Senior Partner Gavin Foggo praised her exceptional regulatory expertise and valuable in-house perspective, affirming that she is an excellent fit for the firm’s ambitions. With this appointment, Fox Williams solidifies its position, bringing the total number of partners in its Financial Services practice to nine.