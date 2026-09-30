Four out of five prefer flexibility

New findings from the conciliation service Acas indicate that four out of five people believe flexible working is crucial in their jobs. This survey, which involved more than 1,000 employees, highlights the growing demand for flexible working arrangements in today's workforce. The Employment Rights Act, which introduces significant changes to the law concerning flexible work requests, underscores this trend and ensures that employers must adhere to new protocols when handling such requests.

Under the new regulations, if an employer intends to reject a flexible working request, they must first consult with the employee to determine the rationale for their decision. This approach aims to create a more collaborative environment and ensures that rejection is justified as reasonable. In response to these legal updates, Acas has initiated a consultation to revise its existing code of practice regarding flexible working requests, encouraging best practices among organisations.

Natalie Saunders, Senior Consultant at workplace law specialist Bellevue Law, shared insights on the implications of Acas’s findings. She stated that “the Acas findings reflect the reality that flexible working has become a key part of the employment proposition for many workers. However, the debate is often presented too simplistically, as a binary choice between employees working from home versus being in the office.”

She elaborated on the complexities many employers face, emphasising that “in reality, many employers are trying to balance employee expectations with productivity, collaboration, customer needs and organisational culture.” As she points out, large corporations and small businesses encounter different challenges in accommodating flexible work arrangements.

Moreover, Saunders argued that “the most successful employers are moving beyond the 'home versus office' debate and focusing instead on how work is best organised to support performance.” She characterised flexible working as an organisational design issue, suggesting that rigid office attendance mandates could lead to employee dissatisfaction and even discrimination if not justified properly.

To effectively implement flexible working practices, Saunders urges that line managers receive the necessary support and training, as they play a crucial role in how flexible arrangements are executed on the ground.

As the landscape of work continues to evolve, the push for more adaptable working conditions is likely to influence employment policies and practices moving forward.