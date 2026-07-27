Four new solicitor advocates join Court

In a significant development for the legal landscape in Scotland, four solicitors have officially joined the ranks of solicitor advocates, gaining extended rights of audience in the Court of Session. The newly appointed solicitor advocates are Andrew Agnew from Keoghs, Robbie Brodie from Livingstone Brown, Andrew McDonald from Burness Paull, and Corrine Skelton from Thompsons. The Law Society of Scotland granted the new rights during a ceremony held in the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Monday, 27 July 2026.

Law Society President Serena Sutherland played a pivotal role in the ceremony, inviting presiding judge Lady Haldane to administer the Declaration and Oath of Allegiance to the new advocates. With their newly acquired status, these solicitor advocates can now represent clients in not only the Court of Session but also the United Kingdom Supreme Court and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

Serena Sutherland expressed her pride in the new appointees, saying “Congratulations to our newly appointed solicitor advocates. It was an honour to be part of today’s ceremony in the Court of Session. They have successfully navigated a challenging education and assessment process to ensure their advocacy skills are at the required level. It is a moment worthy of celebration! Solicitor advocates make a significant contribution to Scotland’s legal sector and I’m pleased to see their numbers growing to support clients in our most senior courts.” This expansion of solicitor advocates represents a progressive step forward for the Scottish legal sector, enhancing representation for clients in vital judicial matters.