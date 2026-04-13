Forbes Solicitors has announced the appointment of Stephen Barnfield as a Senior Health and Safety Partner. This strategic move comes in response to an increasing need for legal guidance as health and safety regulations tighten. Stephen, who previously spent almost two decades at Hill Dickinson, brings a wealth of experience to Forbes, having advised a diverse range of clients from public sector organisations to high-profile individuals and multinationals on complex regulatory issues. His expertise includes navigating corporate manslaughter cases, professional disciplinary proceedings, and significant safety hazards, in addition to addressing alleged breaches of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

Barnfield's background encompasses extensive interactions with a variety of regulators and government bodies such as the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the Care Quality Commission (CQC), and the Office of Rail and Road (ORR). His appointment comes at a pivotal time when organisations and senior leaders are facing an evolving regulatory landscape with new legislation and increased enforcement efforts from the HSE. He remarked, “New public venue safety measures, updates to building safety oversight and asbestos management, and the HSE’s renewed focus on occupational health are driving increased demand for specialist regulatory support."

Forbes is committed to enhancing its expertise in this area, as demonstrated by Barnfield's addition to a team well-known for its regulatory proficiency and successful outcomes in high-profile cases. Barnfield expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The team’s pragmatic, people-first approach to managing health and safety risks sets it apart, and it’s a privilege to become part of this.”

Recognized as a ‘Next Generation Partner’ for health and safety in the Legal 500 as well as ranked as a Star Associate in the Chambers and Partners Guide, Barnfield is a significant asset to the firm’s capabilities. Kella Bowers, Partner and Head of Insurance at Forbes Solicitors, commented on his expertise, saying, “Stephen has extensive experience of handling sensitive, high-value health and safety matters, where clients have faced aggressive investigations, extreme scrutiny from regulators and intensive pressure from conflicting parties.”

Bowers concluded, “We are very pleased to welcome Stephen to the team. He’ll be working closely with our Head of Regulatory, Ridwaan Omar, to continue to support organisations managing increasingly stringent health and safety legislation.”