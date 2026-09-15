Florist wins legal battle over name

In a significant legal victory, high-end floral company Flowerbx Ltd, founded by former fashion executive Whitney Bromberg Hawkings, has successfully defended its trademark rights in a High Court case against a competing business marketing itself under names like Flowers Box and Flowers Box London. Established in 2015, Flowerbx Ltd has catered to celebrity clients including Victoria Beckham and has become known for its luxurious floral arrangements.

Ella Newell, a Senior Associate and Trademark Attorney at the prominent intellectual property law firm Marks & Clerk, remarked that "the judgment clearly demonstrates the power of a reputation." Newell further elaborated that "in infringement claims such as these, the existence of a reputation cannot be claimed per se and must be shown via evidence." The evidence provided by Flowerbx showcased not only their growing turnover but also significant social media engagement and advertising efforts, which included eye-catching adverts on London buses.

Moreover, Flowerbx substantiated its claims with high-profile collaborations and corresponding media coverage that enhanced the visibility and recognition of its trademark. The case also highlighted instances of actual consumer confusion, with incorrect TrustPilot reviews indicating that customers mistakenly believed they were purchasing from Flowerbx when they had engaged with Flower Box London instead. As a result, the judge concluded that the FLOWERBX trademark enjoyed enhanced consumer recognition, and thus, the activities of Flower Box London constituted an infringement.

Newell noted that "successfully alleging a reputation can be difficult—not necessarily because a reputation might not exist, but because it must be properly evidenced." Furthermore, in the realm of luxury and high-end brands, this case serves as a crucial reminder about the importance of maintaining comprehensive documentation of branding activities. Such records should clearly illustrate efforts made to drive promotion and trademark recognition. Essential core data may comprise turnover and sales figures, along with insightful metrics like consumer engagement spikes following celebrity collaborations, which can lead to increased interest and website traffic.

Ultimately, this ruling reinforces the idea that demonstrating robust evidence of a brand's reputation is vital for effectively enforcing trademark rights against competing enterprises seeking to emulate established names within the luxury market.