Flint Bishop secures finance litigation specialist

This strategic hire reflects the firm's ambitious expansion in response to increasing demand from major lenders and financial institutions Vandrewala, who previously worked at Aberdein Considine, brings over 14 years of experience in contentious matters within the financial services sector His leadership will be pivotal as he collaborates with joint head Kate Hicks to scale the practice and support client growth across the UK With a robust background in both private practice and senior in-house roles, including training at Irwin Mitchell, Vandrewala combines operational efficiency with a deep understanding of litigation strategies to enhance the firm's capabilities .

Commenting on his new role, he highlighted Flint Bishop's "ambition, projected growth and clear vision for the future", noting the impressive investment in innovation and team development He expressed eagerness to collaborate with the broader team to foster success and growth Chief executive Qamer Ghafoor hailed Vandrewala's appointment as a major coup, affirming that it would be crucial for scaling the finance litigation offering in line with rising client demand This move signifies Flint Bishop's commitment to enhancing its financial services profile while attracting senior talent for long-term growth