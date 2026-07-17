Fletchers Solicitors strengthens leadership with new partners

Fletchers Solicitors has made significant strides in strengthening its leadership by appointing 10 new Partners. These appointments reflect the firm’s dedication to recognising the talents and contributions of its colleagues across Clinical Negligence, Serious Injury, and Learning & Development. This strategic move not only highlights the firm’s commitment to developing its people but also expands its Partnership to 48, complemented by 19 Directors.

All ten newly appointed Partners are women, which underscores the importance of female leadership within Fletchers. Notably, two-thirds of the firm’s Executive Committee are also women, showcasing a strong commitment to diversity in leadership roles. The newly appointed partners include Georgina Tither and Leanne Devine in Clinical Negligence from Manchester, Lindsey Henderson from Newcastle, and Sharon Banga from Birmingham. Additionally, Lorna Bailey leads in Learning & Development from Southport, while Mary Lomas, Natalie Mousavi, Nicola Ryan-Donnelly, Sarah Ouko, and Victoria Martin represent Serious Injury from various locations.

Adrian Denson, Chief Legal Officer at Fletchers Solicitors, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointments by stating, "Partnership is about far more than professional achievement. It recognises colleagues who consistently demonstrate exceptional expertise, leadership and commitment, while making a lasting difference to our clients." He continued to emphasise that the contributions of these new partners are instrumental in shaping the future of the firm.

Denson highlighted their impressive track record, saying, "Each of these colleagues has earned the trust and respect of those around them through the contribution they make every day." Their credentials span complex litigation, client care, and leadership, further reinforcing the firm’s reputation in the legal sector.

The recent appointments come as Fletchers Solicitors strategizes for future growth, continuing to invest in specialist legal services and the development of its staff. The firm aims to meet the rising demand for expert legal support, and these new Partners will play a crucial role in that endeavour. Their contributions to public inquiry work, advocacy for charities, and commitment to learning and development mark them as leaders who embody the firm’s values and mission as Fletchers Solicitors looks to the future.