Five new legal professionals join LCF Law

The firm has welcomed Jenna Leach as a legal executive in its corporate team in Leeds, along with paralegals Matthew Griffiths and Hannah O'Reilly, who are now part of the personal law and commercial litigation teams respectively. Meanwhile, the Bradford office has seen solicitor Emily Bailey join the specialist conveyancing branch, LCF Residential, and Anouska Seedheeyan has been introduced as a paralegal in the real estate division.

Emily Bailey qualified as a solicitor earlier this year after spending over four years in various roles at a Leeds practice. Jenna Leach came from two other Yorkshire firms as a paralegal prior to her current position. All three paralegals, who possess law degrees, have passed the Legal Practice Course (LPC) or the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) and will undertake two years of qualifying work experience that involves four six-month placements in different departments.

Since the beginning of 2023, LCF Law has grown significantly, bringing its total workforce to 149 across its Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate, and Ilkley offices by recruiting a total of 26 new members. The firm also received recognition in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026 list for the medium-sized business category, marking it as one of a select few UK law firms to earn this accolade twice.

Ragan Montgomery, the Managing Partner at LCF Law, expressed enthusiasm about the new hires, saying, “We’re very pleased to welcome Emily, Jenna, Matthew, Anouska and Hannah into our team at such pivotal moments in their careers. Both Emily and Jenna have several years’ experience behind them and are now stepping up to new roles in their preferred fields, which is always exciting.” She added, “In addition, the paralegals will play an important role in our firm, providing essential casework support, conducting legal research and preparing legal documents alongside their experienced colleagues and partners to streamline operations and client communications."

Montgomery further highlighted the success of the firm’s solicitor training programme, noting, “Our solicitor training contracts are hugely popular and dozens of successful solicitors have completed our programme, which offers comprehensive, hands-on experience across our divisions including corporate, disputes, personal and real estate law. All this provides the foundations for young people to become fully qualified, confident and commercially minded solicitors.”

Operating as an award-winning full-service law firm, LCF Law offers a range of legal services regionally, nationally, and internationally from its offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate, and Ilkley