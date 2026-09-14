Fisher Phillips opens first European office

On 14 September 2026, Fisher Phillips unveiled its first European office in London, marking the firm’s entry into Europe as its 52nd global location. This strategic move aims to establish a dedicated European hub for advising multinational employers on complex cross-border workplace matters. The London office has been initiated by prominent employment practitioners, including partners Dan Pollard, Richard Harvey, and Ian Fraser, along with a skilled team of associates. The firm is actively recruiting and plans to announce further senior additions to its team in the near future.

Located in The Scalpel, a key site in London’s financial district, the new office will serve as a high-profile operational base catering to clients throughout the UK, Europe, and beyond. John Polson, Chairman and Managing Partner of Fisher Phillips, remarked that “as employers continue to navigate increasingly complex workforce challenges across borders, having a strong presence in the world’s leading business centres is essential.” He highlighted that London is a crucial hub for business, finance, and international employment issues, and noted that this expansion demonstrates the firm’s commitment to better serve clients where they need it most.

The launch of the London office is part of a broader strategy following Fisher Phillips’ recent growth in major global commercial centres such as Tokyo and Mexico City. This expansion reinforces the firm's standing as preferred counsel for multinational organisations managing diverse workforces. Dan Pollard stated that “clients increasingly require coordinated labour and employment advice spanning multiple jurisdictions, and Fisher Phillips’ strategic vision and commitment to international growth made this a compelling opportunity for everyone involved.” He emphasized that the firm is ramping up efforts to bolster its European presence and enhance its labour and employment law services for companies facing workforce challenges globally.

The London-based team carries considerable experience in providing comprehensive advice on various workplace law matters, including cross-border employment issues, regulatory compliance, corporate transactions, and workforce restructuring. The team will collaborate closely with attorneys across Fisher Phillips’ international network to support employers in navigating the rapidly evolving legal, regulatory, and cultural challenges impacting global workplaces.

As Richard Harvey stated, “with UK employment law undergoing the most significant reforms in a generation and regulators scrutinising workplaces more closely than ever, it is now mission-critical for businesses to be aligned with strong employment law counsel.” He affirmed that the London team would draw on Fisher Phillips’ international expertise to guide employers through the complex legal landscape shaping today’s workforce