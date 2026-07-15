First generation graduate joins CPS team

McKenzie Moore, a 23-year-old LLB Law graduate from the University of Salford, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a prestigious role with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Impressively, McKenzie is the first in her family to graduate from university, and she has managed to excel academically while balancing informal caring responsibilities for her younger sister, who was diagnosed with epilepsy. Despite the challenges, she graduated this week with first-class honours and is set to begin her pupillage with the CPS next October.

McKenzie made a strong impression on the CPS thanks to her extensive legal work experience, which she pursued alongside her studies. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “It was not always easy. There were times when balancing academic study, employment, caring responsibilities and professional development opportunities felt overwhelming.” Yet, instead of being deterred by these obstacles, McKenzie viewed them as opportunities for growth: “However, those experiences taught me resilience and adaptability. I do not regret the challenges I faced; they pushed me to grow, continually improve myself and make the most of every opportunity.”

Her upcoming 12-month pupillage will provide her with the chance to shadow experienced barristers and gain practical courtroom experience, necessary steps towards qualification. Notably, she attained this position without any family or professional connections in the legal field, underscoring her determination to seek out opportunities. McKenzie remarked, “As someone with no existing connections, there were times when I questioned whether I belonged in such competitive spaces. I quickly realised that opportunities within the legal profession would not simply come to me and I made it my priority to seize every opportunity presented to me.”

McKenzie’s relentless dedication to her education is evident in her ability to maintain a first-class average during her degree while also accumulating invaluable work experience. This included a research internship at the university's Doctoral School and an internship in the legal services of Manchester and Salford City Councils. In recognition of her commitment to professional development, she was awarded the Dean’s Employability Award.

Sarah McNeill, Lecturer and Interim Deputy Head of Law at the University of Salford, praised McKenzie’s achievements: “We’re overjoyed to hear that McKenzie has secured a pupillage at the Crown Prosecution Service. Her willingness to learn and challenge herself through work placements and competitions have helped her to grow in confidence and lead her towards becoming a fully qualified barrister.”

McNeill further emphasised the broader impact of McKenzie’s success, stating, “McKenzie’s story demonstrates the transformative power of social mobility for students from non-traditional backgrounds and how they can succeed in highly competitive professions.” She encapsulated the importance of hard work in achieving such positions, adding, “It’s achievements like these that clearly show how hard work and dedication are at the core of gaining once-in-a-lifetime positions.” With a promising future ahead, McKenzie is set to inspire others on their pathways in the legal profession.