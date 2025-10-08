European law firm Fieldfisher is set to bolster its Real Estate practice with the appointment of Rebecca Maxwell as a partner, effective from 1 October 2025. Making the transition from Bexley Beaumont, Rebecca will work from the firm's Birmingham office and brings over 20 years of experience to the role. Her expertise lies predominantly in the commercial property sector, with a special focus on the logistics industry. Rebecca has been instrumental in guiding institutional landlords and corporate occupiers on various aspects including acquisitions, developments, and leasing of industrial and distribution assets, playing a vital role in helping clients navigate the complexities of evolving supply chain demands.

Bringing a wealth of insight into market trends such as e-commerce and last-mile delivery, Rebecca can translate these trends into actionable property strategies. Her collaborative style and strong relationships with clients have earned her a reputation as a trusted advisor to both high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Commenting on Rebecca's appointment, Antony Phillips, Head of Real Estate at Fieldfisher, expressed enthusiasm saying, "We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to our team. Her experience and strong market reputation align seamlessly with our growth strategy, and her arrival further strengthens our ability to deliver the high-quality, commercially astute advice for which the firm is well known." He further added that "Rebecca will play a key role in driving the continued success of our team in Birmingham."

Rebecca herself commented, "Fieldfisher’s entrepreneurial culture and commitment to excellence make it an exciting place to continue my practice. I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to support our clients and contribute to the growth of the Birmingham office." Joining a full-service Real Estate team known for its capability in handling complex, high-value transactions across various sectors, Rebecca is expected to enhance the firm's strengths in alternative asset classes including industrials, healthcare, and hospitality.

The Fieldfisher Real Estate team, which operates across a network of key European cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Barcelona, Dublin, Hamburg, Madrid, and Paris, is dedicated to delivering integrated, strategic advice. Recent highlights of their work demonstrate the team's prowess, with notable projects such as advising Canary Wharf Group on the development of Europe’s largest life sciences building, representing US company Lyten Inc. in its acquisition of Northvolt Dwa ESS in Poland, and providing support to Vestas Developments on real estate and planning aspects of projects in Ireland.