Fieldfisher reports growth amid investment initiatives

European law firm Fieldfisher has unveiled its financial results for the 12-month period ending 31 March 2026, showcasing a notable growth trajectory during a year marked by substantial investment, expansion, and transformation throughout the business. Firmwide revenue reached £398 million, reflecting a 4% increase from the previous year, although profit per Equity Partner dipped by 3% to £975,000. A particularly strong performance was recorded in key practices, including double-digit increases in People & Work, Personal Injury and Medical Negligence, and Real Estate, signalling robust demand across various sectors.

The firm's international presence also flourished, with commendable growth in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK. Fieldfisher's strategy included the launch of four new offices across Poland and Portugal, further enhancing its European footprint. Additionally, a merger with Regan Wall LLP expanded their Irish operations, bringing the total to 18 partners and 140 professionals. A significant appointment of 40 new partners across strategic business areas reflects the firm's commitment to bolster its expertise and presence in various key European markets.

As part of its innovation drive, Fieldfisher made substantial investments in technology, such as the development of Fieldfisher X and a comprehensive AI strategy. The creation of a business services centre of excellence in Belfast established a city-centre operation of over 300 professionals, demonstrating the firm's focus on supporting its international network. This operational growth aligns with Managing Partner Robert Shooter's vision, who stated that "this year has been a year of significant investment in our capabilities and infrastructure central to our long-term strategy."

The financial year is characterised by Fieldfisher's ongoing transformation into a leading European law firm, highlighting investments in people, technology, and operational excellence. The firm's growth in practice areas and sectors, including a notable 18% revenue growth in the People & Work sector, emphasises its responsiveness to market demands. It has also continued to assist clients with high-profile cases, including landmark disputes and significant corporate transactions, showcasing the firm’s capability in handling complex legal issues.

Fieldfisher's commitment to sustainability and social impact remains a priority. During the financial year, the firm actively participated in charitable endeavors, raising over £162,000 through pro bono legal advice and community support initiatives. These efforts are part of the One Firm Action programme, which prioritises contributions to charitable causes and improves access to the legal profession. Notably, the expansion of the Diversity Access Scheme, including partnerships with Canva and Peloton, aims to enhance diversity and inclusion within the legal sector.

Moving forward, Fieldfisher aims to build on its strong performance foundations, enhance collaboration across its international network, and translate its strategic investments into sustainable growth opportunities for the future.