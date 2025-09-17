European law firm Fieldfisher is making significant strides in the field of artificial intelligence with the recent appointment of Doron Faibish as Director of AI. Situated at Fieldfisher X in Berlin, Faibish will spearhead a newly formed team dedicated to executing the firm’s comprehensive AI strategy, crafted by the AI Board under the guidance of Dr Jan Wildhirth. This hub is set to become a central point for AI innovation, enhancing Fieldfisher's international network’s ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

Fieldfisher X, launched in 2022, was initially designed to cater to Germany’s rapidly evolving mass litigation landscape. However, its mission has since expanded, now encompassing a multidisciplinary approach to assist clients with various complex legal challenges. This includes offering legal analysis, data management, tactical planning, and strategic communication while ensuring efficient case handling.

The formation of a dedicated AI team signals a notable advancement in Fieldfisher X's existing initiatives. This newly established team will focus on creating innovative legal products, managing pilot projects, and offering AI-driven solutions across the firm’s international offices.

Doron Faibish comes to Fieldfisher with over 15 years of experience in law, technology, and business operations. He has held significant roles such as General Counsel at various tech companies, Vice President of Business Development in biotech, and Head of Global Legal Operations at Klarna. His expertise in digital transformation and AI solutions positions him uniquely to lead the firm’s AI efforts effectively.

This strategic enhancement marks an important phase in Fieldfisher’s technological journey, driven by substantial investments in employee education and capability development. The firm has introduced internal AI training programmes to upskill team members, supported by the AI Navigator scheme to instill confidence in the use of AI across all functions.

Fieldfisher’s AI strategy revolves around three pivotal principles: first, distributed incremental innovation focuses on improving core legal services through targeted AI; second, centrally driven, disruptive innovation aims to create new AI-powered legal products; and third, business services optimisation addresses boosting internal efficiency with innovative legal tools designed for empowered employee performance and superior client service.

Current initiatives at various Fieldfisher entities, including Fieldfisher X and Condor, already leverage AI to enhance service delivery. With Faibish’s appointment, the firm anticipates an acceleration in its AI capabilities.

Robert Shooter, Managing Partner at Fieldfisher expresses that “Fieldfisher has a rich history advising at the forefront of technological change and the establishment of our global AI hub at Fieldfisher X marks a new chapter in our ongoing journey of innovation.” Similarly, Philipp Plog, Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Germany states, “We are delighted to welcome Doron on board — a professional who will accompany Fieldfisher on its ambitious path of innovation in technology and law, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience from the FinTech sector.”

Dr , Partner and Managing Director at Fieldfisher X notes that “Over the past three years, Fieldfisher X has helped position Fieldfisher at the forefront of legal innovation in Germany.” He adds, “With our new AI strategy, we aim to expand our leadership across Europe and establish ourselves firmly at the top of the market. Doron will be instrumental in turning this vision into reality.”

Finally, Doron Faibish encapsulates the ethos of their endeavour, stating that “Innovation is like riding a bike – it requires constant movement. At Fieldfisher X, I look forward to building that momentum by developing AI-powered legal products that help clients and solicitors navigate a rapidly changing world with confidence and balance.”