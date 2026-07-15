Fieldfisher Italy helps Pneumax acquire shares

Fieldfisher Italy has played a pivotal role in advising Pneumax Holding S.p.A. on the acquisition of the remaining 50 per cent of Pneumax Catalunya S.L., enhancing the Italian holding company's control as it becomes the sole shareholder. This strategic move aims to further consolidate and fortify the Pneumax Group's international footprint and is an important step in the group's effort to integrate and expand its activities across foreign markets.

The transaction showcases Fieldfisher Italy's ability to collaborate effectively, as it coordinated closely with Fieldfisher Spain to provide extensive legal assistance throughout various stages of the acquisition, especially regarding cross-border elements involved in the deal. The Fieldfisher Italy team leading this initiative was composed of partner Diego Rigatti, with the support of director Filippo Attanasio. Meanwhile, Fieldfisher Spain managed the transaction under the leadership of partner Joan Vidal and director Mercè Ribatallada de Juana.

Diego Rigatti, partner at Fieldfisher Italy, expressed the team's satisfaction, stating “We are delighted to have advised Pneumax Holding on a transaction that further consolidates the group’s corporate structure and international presence.” He further noted, “This transaction confirms the value of the collaboration between our European offices and Fieldfisher’s ability to support clients in cross-border transactions, offering integrated and coordinated advice across different legal systems.” The successful completion of this acquisition underscores Fieldfisher's commitment to serving clients across borders while ensuring a seamless legal process during significant corporate changes.