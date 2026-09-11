Fieldfisher expands in Spain with new partner

Leading European law firm Fieldfisher is making strides in Spain with the significant appointment of Ignacio Corujo as Partner to head its newly established Capital Markets practice. With over 20 years of experience in equity and debt capital markets across prominent national and international law firms, Ignacio's expertise comes at a pivotal time for the firm's growth strategy in the region. This new practice not only broadens Fieldfisher’s service offerings but also reinforces its position as a key advisor for corporates, financial institutions, and investors navigating complex financial transactions.

The Capital Markets practice will function synergistically with the firm’s well-established Banking & Finance team, aiming to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary advice on financial transactions. “Ignacio’s appointment represents another important milestone in our growth strategy,” said Rodrigo Martos, Co-Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Spain. He emphasised that this new practice significantly enhances the firm's capacity to offer specialist advice alongside its existing services.

Ignacio has advised numerous corporate and financial clients on various capital market transactions, such as initial public offerings and debt issuances, and his extensive background in corporate governance adds further value to his role at Fieldfisher. “I am delighted to be joining Fieldfisher to lead the launch of the firm's Capital Markets practice in Spain,” Ignacio remarked. He noted the firm’s strong reputation and the supportive environment it offers for this exciting endeavor.

This strategic appointment aligns with Fieldfisher's broader ambition for growth in Spain through 2026, which includes strengthening its Corporate M&A practice with new partners and promotions. The firm's ongoing recruitment of top-tier talent showcases its commitment to catering to the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Spain's advancement plays a critical role in Fieldfisher's European growth strategy, as it continues to establish a strong presence across key markets. With its comprehensive services in sectors such as Financial Regulation, Project Finance, and Asset Finance, the firm stands equipped to guide clients through cross-border opportunities. As the Spanish office expands, it strengthens Fieldfisher’s international platform, positioning itself as a vital resource for clients seeking seamless legal advice in Europe and beyond.