Fieldfisher has made a significant move to bolster its Real Estate practice by appointing Luis Suárez de Lezo as a new partner at the firm’s Madrid office. With over twelve years of expertise in legal advisory work pertaining to real estate and alternative investment transactions, his arrival aims to fortify the firm's capabilities in handling complex and multijurisdictional property deals. Luis joins a seasoned team that already includes Jaime Hornillos, counsel of the practice, adding to the firm’s depth of knowledge and experience in the field.

Luis has a robust background, having developed his career at leading international law firms and within the financial sector. Prior to joining Fieldfisher, he held the position of Legal Vice President at Santander Alternative Investments. In this role, he contributed significantly to the establishment of the Santander Group's alternative investment fund management company while also spearheading legal advisory services related to real estate investment strategies. His recent focus has been especially prominent in the flex-living sector, reflecting a swift adaptation to current market trends.

Before his tenure at Santander, Luis acquired substantial experience at reputable firms like Linklaters and Pinsent Masons. At these firms, he provided legal guidance to a diverse range of clients including international and domestic funds, developers, financial institutions, and family offices. His work encompassed various types of real estate assets, including logistics, residential, retail, and hotel properties. Notably, he has dealt with both single-asset and portfolio transactions, bringing a comprehensive view of the market to his new role.

Upon joining Fieldfisher, Suárez de Lezo expressed his enthusiasm, stating "I am delighted to be joining such an exciting project with a strong international growth focus as that offered by Fieldfisher, and to contribute to the expansion of a firm with such outstanding professionals and colleagues." He further highlighted the importance of the real estate sector, describing it as "one of the driving forces of the Spanish economy and a key contributor to its positive performance," reiterating the firm’s commitment to supporting its growth.

Luis’s appointment also solidifies Fieldfisher’s status as a leading firm in the real estate sector, known for advising international funds, developers, financial institutions, and family offices. Rodrigo Martos, Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Spain, noted "Luis combines deep technical expertise with a commercial and pragmatic understanding of the real estate business. His experience in cross-border transactions and his background in alternative investment banking bring significant added value to our practice." This strategic addition to the team underscores the firm’s dedication to providing top-notch legal services in a dynamic and rapidly evolving real estate market.