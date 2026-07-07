Fieldfisher enhances Paris Corporate practice

European law firm Fieldfisher has bolstered its Paris Corporate practice with the appointment of Rodolphe Amaudric du Chaffaut as a partner. Rodolphe, a seasoned specialist in Private Equity and M&A, joins the firm from Goodwin Proctor and brings extensive experience advising investment funds, founders, and management teams on a multitude of transactions such as LBOs, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, and capital reorganisations. His background in supporting clients throughout the investment lifecycle, particularly in intricate private equity transactions, aligns well with Fieldfisher’s strategic focus on key sectors like financial services, regulated professional services, education, energy transition, life sciences, and technology.

With his addition, the Paris Corporate team now comprises seven partners and signifies the firm’s ongoing investment in its Corporate M&A and Private Equity capacities both in France and across Europe. This move follows the recent hires of Denis Barat in the Corporate team and Frédéric Sardain in Tech & Data, further enhancing the firm’s comprehensive offerings within the French market.

The Corporate team based in Paris plays a crucial role in facilitating domestic and cross-border transactions, collaborating closely with colleagues across Fieldfisher’s European network to provide coordinated, multi-jurisdictional advice. Bruno Paccioni, Managing Partner of Fieldfisher France, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating "We are delighted to welcome Rodolphe to the firm. His strong expertise in private equity and M&A further enhances our Corporate practice in Paris and strengthens our ability to support clients on complex and strategic transactions. His appointment also reinforces collaboration across our international network and reflects our continued focus on key growth areas."

Rodolphe himself remarked "Fieldfisher’s strength in Private Equity and M&A, combined with its integrated European platform, makes it an excellent fit for my practice. I am particularly excited to support clients on cross-border transactions and to contribute to the continued growth of the Paris office." This commitment to growth and collaboration positions Fieldfisher as a robust player in the competitive legal marketplace in Europe