Fieldfisher boosts expertise with new partner

In a strategic move to bolster its Financial Markets and Products practice, European law firm Fieldfisher has appointed Eric Romba as a partner. This appointment comes as the firm seeks to enhance its capabilities in financial market regulation at the intersection of technology, digitalisation, and innovative business models. Romba, who joins from Osborne Clarke alongside two other lawyers, will establish a dedicated digital finance regulatory practice in Fieldfisher's Berlin office, collaborating closely with the Frankfurt team, which is based in Germany’s financial hub.

Romba brings a wealth of experience in financial regulation with a particular focus on digital assets, FinTech, blockchain, and digital financial infrastructure. He has a track record of advising a diverse array of clients, including banks, investment firms, and crypto-asset providers, on licensing, structuring, compliance issues, and international cross-border digital asset structures. His advisory expertise encompasses significant regulations such as MiCAR, DORA, eWpG, ZAG, and WpIG, and has seen him involved in pioneering projects in German digital asset law. Some of his notable mandates include advising on the first securities prospectus for security tokens approved by BaFin under EU regulations, and the authorisation of Germany’s first collective crypto-portfolio manager.

Romba's presence is expected to further enhance Fieldfisher's technology and regulatory offerings. His appointment will not only strengthen the Financial Markets & Products Group but will also deepen the integration with the Technology & Data practice. This aligns with Fieldfisher’s mission to link technology expertise with financial market regulation more effectively. With nearly two decades of experience since his bar admission in 2003, Romba has also served in the German Bundestag and led an industry association, advising on over 80 crypto-token projects to date.

Fieldfisher's move reflects its ongoing investment in areas of strategic growth, responding to increasing client demand for guidance at the intersection of technology and regulation. The firm aims to support its clients with seamless, integrated advice across jurisdictions and practice areas, fostering the convergence of digital finance with regulatory challenges. Notably, in 2025, the firm received accolades as Law Firm of the Year for Technology and Media at the JUVE Awards.

Romba expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating that “Fieldfisher has built a pan-European firm that is a perfect fit for the practice I have developed over recent years. In Germany, we are seeing a market environment in which digital asset regulation – in particular MiCAR, DORA and eWpG – and traditional financial supervision are increasingly converging. This is precisely where we want to provide advice: as architects of sustainable structures within which new financial products can be created and scaled.”

Dr Philipp Plog, Managing Partner at Fieldfisher Germany, highlighted the significance of this expansion: “The expansion of our Finance practice in Berlin and Frankfurt is a logical step in the further development of Fieldfisher, both in Germany and internationally. In Eric Romba, we are gaining a partner who combines in-depth regulatory experience with a profound understanding of digital business models. This strengthens our advisory services in a promising sector that is of great strategic importance to our clients.”