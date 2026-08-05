Fieldfisher bolsters personal injury team

European law firm Fieldfisher has expanded its personal injury and medical negligence team in London with the appointment of renowned personal injury partner Megan Goodyer. Megan, who previously worked at Stewarts law, managed a high-calibre caseload, successfully recovering over £98 million for clients. Her expertise lies in serious injury claims for both adults and children, particularly those facing complex medical and rehabilitation needs, including cases of brain and spinal cord injuries and amputations. Many of her clients endure permanent disabilities following catastrophic incidents on the roads and public spaces.

Megan's track record includes successfully concluding numerous intricate cases at trial, such as litigation concerning the security of damages for clients opting for periodical payments and issues surrounding provisional damages for individuals affected by spinal cord injuries. Iona Meeres Young, head of Fieldfisher's Personal Injury and Medical Negligence team (PIMN), expressed her enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, "It is always a pleasure to welcome to our team someone with such fantastic experience and with an outstanding reputation for serving clients so well. I know Megan will fit perfectly into our Personal Injury team which goes from strength to strength, rightly winning the reputation as one of the stand-out teams in the country. Megan will continue our ethos of providing exceptional client care in the most complex of cases, something that is recognised every year by the leading legal directories and by clients themselves."

In response to her new role, Megan shared her excitement, saying, "I am delighted to be joining Fieldfisher at a time of unprecedented growth. The team is well known within the industry for delivering exceptional client care with empathy and determination. It will be a pleasure to contribute to this outstanding work."