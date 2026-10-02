Fieldfisher adds Jennifer Clarke to team

Leading European law firm Fieldfisher has announced the appointment of Jennifer Clarke as a partner in its Irish Litigation practice, effective 1 October 2026. Jennifer joins from Byrne Wallace Shields LLP and brings a wealth of experience in commercial litigation, particularly in financial services disputes that involve banks, non-bank lenders, wealth managers, insurance brokers and insurers.

Jennifer advises both domestic and international clients on high-value, business-critical matters and possesses substantial experience in resolving disputes through mediation, arbitration, and negotiated settlements. Notably, she is recognised by Legal 500 for her expertise in dispute resolution. Clients have praised her, saying she is "a standout adviser" who clarifies complex issues and is "very commercially focused." They also commend her for her responsiveness, professionalism, and strategic approach to litigation matters.

Jennifer will be joining Fieldfisher's global disputes practice, which comprises over 400 dispute resolution solicitors across 14 jurisdictions. The team was recently strengthened by the hire of commercial litigator Dermot McEvoy in Dublin, energy disputes partner Richard Power in London, and disputes partner Maria Bejan in Vienna.

Jennifer's appointment signifies the ongoing growth of Fieldfisher Ireland's Litigation practice, directed by Killian O’Reilly. Following Dermot McEvoy's recruitment in 2025, the Irish litigation team has broadened its capabilities in commercial litigation, regulatory investigations, alternative dispute resolution, and sector-focused contentious work.

JP McDowell, Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Ireland, commented, "Jennifer is an outstanding addition to our growing disputes practice. Her appointment reinforces our litigation and dispute resolution credentials while adding valuable financial services disputes expertise in a strategically important sector for Fieldfisher internationally."

Reflecting on her new role, Jennifer Clarke stated, "Fieldfisher has built an impressive disputes practice in Ireland and internationally. The opportunity to work alongside such a talented team and collaborate across the firm's international network was a major attraction. I am delighted to join the firm and look forward to supporting and advising clients"