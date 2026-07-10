FCA's enforcement focuses on financial crime

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released its Enforcement Data for the year 2025/26, showcasing unwavering commitment to combat financial crime.

Counsel Imogen Makin from WilmerHale remarked, “The publication of the FCA’s enforcement data today demonstrates the extent of the regulator’s focus on financial crime.” This report indicates that over 75% of the FCA’s enforcement work is dedicated to tackling financial crime, with nearly 40% of skilled person reports relating to this area. Furthermore, Makin noted that the FCA is not solely engaged in prosecuting individuals for illegal financial activities, but also scrutinising firms’ anti-financial crime systems and controls, highlighting that “the fight against financial crime is the regulator’s priority across the board.”

The data not only highlights the FCA’s commitment to financial crime prevention but also illustrates an increasingly proactive regulatory approach. The number of opening enforcement operations surged over 40% from the previous year, showcasing the FCA’s robust strategic focus on effective deterrence to uphold integrity within the financial services sector. Makin added, “The message is clear: the regulator’s move away from enforcement as a ‘diagnostic tool’ should not be mistaken for inertia.” This shift signals a recommitment to holding firms accountable, reflecting the FCA's determination to act decisively when compliance standards are not met.

Substantial changes in enforcement outcomes were evident, with 30 final notices issued alongside 17 criminal convictions, compared to significantly lower figures in the prior year. Notably, the report revealed more than £129 million in fines imposed, alongside an impressive recovery of £82.1 million secured for consumers and investors.

The FCA has also reported advancements in whistleblowing intelligence. The number of disclosures rose by 20% year-on-year, with over 40% leading to direct regulatory actions. This was echoed by the FCA's statement on their data-led approach, which utilises intelligence and analytics to proactively uncover emerging risks and prevent harm.

The report also highlights key statistics including the cancellation of authorisations for 1,264 firms, emphasising the rigorous implementation of Threshold Conditions. Makin stressed the importance of alignment between firms' compliance priorities and those of the FCA, particularly with regards to preventing financial crime and protecting consumers.

Through enhanced international cooperation, the FCA continues to engage with global partners to combat cross-border misconduct, reflecting a collective effort to tighten accountability across jurisdictions. The FCA's determination to harness regulatory tools effectively ensures consumers' interests are safeguarded while maintaining a trustworthy financial system as highlighted by the latest figures from 2025/26.

Ultimately, the FCA's report illustrates a decisive commitment to creating a secure financial landscape through rigorous enforcement, proactive supervision, and collaborative international efforts aiming to thwart financial crime.