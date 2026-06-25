FCA to assess integrity of lawyers

This significant shift raises concerns regarding the competence of legal practitioners and the financial implications for firms. Charles Herbert from Spencer West LLP emphasises that while lawyers must meet high standards of honesty and integrity, concerns from the Law Society about regulatory burdens and the need for clarity on these new requirements are both significant and valid. He notes that existing compliance officers already encounter substantial pressures, especially in smaller firms that may struggle to adapt to increased costs and requirements without clear justification for the changes. The government’s classification of law firms as high-risk highlights the urgency of addressing these issues, and it remains uncertain how stakeholder feedback will influence the implementation of these proposed arrangements