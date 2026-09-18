FCA cracks down on illegal crypto trading

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has intensified its efforts to combat illegal peer-to-peer crypto trading in London, conducting operations alongside HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Metropolitan Police Service. This recent operation saw the targeting of three premises suspected of facilitating illegal crypto activities, highlighting the FCA's ongoing commitment to ensuring compliance within the financial ecosystem. Cease and desist letters were issued to all identified locations, compelling traders to halt any operations deemed unlawful.

Peer-to-peer trading allows individuals to buy and sell cryptocurrency directly without intermediaries. In the UK, however, anyone engaging in this activity by way of business must obtain the appropriate registration from the FCA. Currently, there are no FCA registered peer-to-peer crypto businesses operating within the UK, which raises significant alarm regarding the potential for money laundering and the movement of illicit funds through unregulated channels. Lack of adherence to regulatory frameworks essentially undermines controls designed to detect and prevent illegal financial activities.

Steve Smart, the FCA’s executive director of enforcement and market oversight emphasised the regulator’s resolve, stating that "Working with partners, we continue to track and disrupt illegal crypto activity. Anyone running an unregistered peer-to-peer crypto business should assume we are looking at them." This sentiment underscores a robust strategy against unregistered operations that are increasingly becoming a concern for law enforcement officials.

Detective Sergeant Sathish Alalasundaram from the Metropolitan Police conveyed the challenges posed by the complexity of cryptocurrency, stating, "Law enforcement and partner agencies are working significantly hard to tackle criminal activity involving digital assets. The complex nature of cryptocurrency, combined with the speed at which funds can be moved across jurisdictions, presents ongoing challenges for those investigating." This cooperative approach aims to evolve and adapt to emerging criminal methods in a rapidly changing landscape.

This operation follows earlier initiatives by the FCA in April, which also targeted illegal peer-to-peer trading, suggesting a sustained campaign against such activities. The evidence gathered during previous operations is now supporting ongoing criminal investigations and further enforcement measures, demonstrating the FCA's long-standing commitment to tackling illicit cryptoasset activity. The FCA has previously prosecuted operators of unlawful crypto ATM networks and has been involved in the arrest of individuals allegedly running illegal exchanges.

Industry experts like Imogen Makin, counsel at WilmerHale, have observed that "This provides further evidence of the FCA’s focus on crypto, financial crime and the protection of consumers." Makin noted that the FCA’s coordination with multiple agencies serves to fortify its objectives, hinting at the likelihood of more such actions in the future.

Nick Barnard, partner at Corker Binning, remarked on the overall significance of the operation, stating that "Although a relatively minor operation... the publicising of action against peer-to-peer crypto lending is all part of the FCA’s preparation for cryptoassets being brought within the regulatory perimeter in October 2027." He highlighted that the FCA's actions serve a dual purpose: reinforcing compliance while simultaneously outlining the pathway for legitimate crypto businesses aiming to align with upcoming regulatory standards.

As the FCA continues its crackdown on illegal crypto activities, it remains focused on fortifying the regulatory framework designed to protect consumers from the risks associated with unregulated financial practices. The future of crypto regulation in the UK appears set for significant changes as the FCA adapts to emerging threats in the ever-evolving digital asset landscape.