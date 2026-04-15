A major recruitment drive has been launched to significantly speed up the process of appointing magistrates, ensuring that victims of crime receive faster and fairer justice. This initiative is part of the Government's broader Plan for Change, aiming to modernise the justice system and clear the significant backlog in the Crown Court.

A newly formed national taskforce will oversee the recruitment, facilitating the process for local committees across England and Wales. For the first time, recruitment will take place year-round, with efforts occurring quarterly rather than using the previously varied regional timelines. As a result, the application process will be cut in half, allowing prospective magistrates to be trained in approximately six months rather than what currently exceeds a year.

"This modernisation, alongside our wider investment in the justice system and the reforms in our Courts and Tribunals Bill, will deliver faster and fairer justice for victims," remarked Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy during the announcement. This recruitment initiative aims to increase the number of magistrates to 21,000 by March 2029, marking a six thousand rise from the current figure.

The Courts and Tribunals Bill, currently moving through the House of Commons, aims to implement practical reforms to address the Crown Court backlog, which currently sees over 80,000 cases awaiting trial, including 2,100 rape cases. Lammy emphasised the pivotal role magistrates play, stating, "Hearing thousands of cases across different jurisdictions, magistrates truly are everyday heroes."

In addition to the recruitment taskforce, the Government has allocated a record investment to promote the role of magistrates. This multi-million-pound campaign aims to broaden awareness and encourage people from diverse backgrounds to join the magistracy. Currently, 57% of magistrates are women, and 14% come from an ethnic minority background, with London showcasing a significant 31% representation from ethnic minorities.

David Ford, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, supports the reforms, stating, "Magistrates are central to the Government’s ambitious plans for justice," while also highlighting the previous lengthy nature of the recruitment process as a significant barrier. The Government's restructuring aims to enhance communication and streamline recruitment, building on a successful pilot scheme that has already resulted in shorter waiting times.

With the highest-ever funding for courts confirmed, the plan also includes £287 million for vital repairs to court facilities to ensure they are fit for the 21st century. These substantial changes are crucial not only for addressing the backlog but also for modernising the entire justice experience for victims and communities alike. The reforms signal a new era of improved justice delivery through the invaluable contributions of an increased number of magistrates across the country.