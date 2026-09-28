Families unknowingly committing financial abuse

Financial abuse within families is a worrying issue, especially as STEP highlights a lack of understanding among the public regarding the responsibilities associated with being an attorney. Research conducted by STEP indicates that a staggering 87% of UK practitioners identify adult children as the primary offenders of financial abuse against vulnerable older relatives. This situation is particularly emphasised during World Alzheimer's Month, which sheds light on dementia and related issues. The City of London Police reported that one in five fraud cases involving individuals in trusted positions pertained to the misuse of power of attorney in the past year, with nearly ten percent relating to dementia. Other sources of financial exploitation identified include caregivers and other family members.

A significant concern is the unintentional nature of much of this financial abuse. Many families may be unaware that their actions are crossing ethical boundaries. Research reveals that an overwhelming majority of practitioners believe there is a considerable gap in public understanding of the role of an attorney; around 87% emphasize this lack of clarity. Further insights from STEP indicate that nearly one in ten UK adults, approximately 9%, mistakenly equate the act of caring for a family member with the right to a larger share of their inheritance.

Holly Miéville-Hawkins TEP of Anthony Gold Solicitors expressed that "often attorneys are family carers doing their best in difficult circumstances." She emphasised that many caregivers feel a sense of entitlement to their parent's finances due to their caregiving role, saying, "some attorneys feel they have earned a share of their parent's money by providing care, but may not realise that covering their own bills, or meeting a grandchild’s school fees during a hard month, can be a form of financial abuse." Miéville-Hawkins noted that these actions often result from ignorance rather than malice, stating, "many people simply do not know they have crossed a line."

The research unveiled that a significant number of individuals remain oblivious to the signs of financial abuse, with just 22% of respondents confident in their ability to identify it. Alarmingly, only 12% claimed to have witnessed such abuse, and merely 14% stated they would know whom to approach for help. The findings underscore the potential for financial abuse to persist unnoticed in familial contexts, particularly among relatives who may be uncertain about what constitutes abuse and who may shy away from reporting a family member's actions.

In light of these findings, STEP has launched the Spot the Signs campaign, providing families and caregivers with practical guides and resources to navigate the complexities of caring for individuals with diminished capacity. Practitioners, including solicitors and financial advisers, are crucial in identifying early warning signs of financial abuse, and STEP's data reveals that 53% of professionals have encountered known or suspected cases of such exploitation.

As the demand for planning concerning mental capacity increases, with estimates suggesting the number of people living with dementia could hit 139 million by 2050, it is clear that greater awareness and understanding of financial responsibilities is essential. Only 27% of practitioners feel that legal frameworks are adequately equipped to handle these emerging challenges.

Holly Miéville-Hawkins highlighted that acting as an attorney is a profound trust, stating, "being asked to act as someone's attorney is an absolute sign of trust, but good intentions are not enough." She concluded that both parties involved in a power of attorney arrangement should seek guidance from qualified professionals to prevent crossing ethical lines. Key recommendations for avoiding unintentional financial abuse include prioritising the person’s needs, understanding legal duties, maintaining transparency in transactions, and protecting individuals from exploitation.

By fostering a deeper awareness of financial responsibilities and emotional complexities, families can more effectively navigate the challenges of caregiving without succumbing to the risk of financial abuse.