Falling conveyancer numbers raise concern

The number of solicitors engaged in residential conveyancing in England and Wales has experienced a notable decline, raising significant concerns about the capacity of the industry to manage property transactions effectively. According to the latest IRN UK Residential Conveyancing Market Report 2026, as of January 2026, there were only 10,724 solicitors practising in this area, down by more than 2,000 since the end of 2021. Compounding this issue is the staggering statistic from TwentyCi, which revealed that the average time to exchange for property transactions now sits at approximately 123 days, although this varies significantly across different regions.

The annual State of the UK Conveyancing Market report, released by Access Legal, is based on an extensive analysis of 15 months of data from HM Land Registry, from April 2025 to June 2026. This research aims to provide insights into competitive dynamics, client expectations, and compliance obligations that are shaping the conveyancing landscape. The findings include assessments of client satisfaction based on 1,388 verified reviews and insights into the myriad regulatory changes impacting practices for the fiscal year 2025/26 and beyond.

Solicitors in the sector are feeling the pressure as they juggle heavy workloads alongside prolonged completion times. This situation inevitably leads to bottlenecks and presents a real risk of burnout among professionals. Since April 2025, the industry has faced several regulatory changes that have added layers of complexity to workflows. Increased administrative burdens have emerged from tighter anti-money laundering regulations and the introduction of mandatory TA6 and TA7 property forms, along with revised MLR guidelines. With more Treasury reviews anticipated later in the year, lawyers are finding themselves overwhelmed by administrative tasks, diverting valuable time from client engagement.

The report suggests that for law firms to thrive in the upcoming year, they must enhance their capacity to manage higher volumes per fee earner. The pathway to achieving this is through embracing technology, process efficiency, and utilising artificial intelligence to optimise operations and diminish administrative challenges. Andrew Stevens, General Manager at Access Legal, stated that "technology is the natural answer to growing capacity without growing headcount," emphasising the importance of digitising workflows to enable conveyancers to adeptly adapt to market changes. He added that while technology cannot replace the human elements of empathy or judgment, it can alleviate stress and prevent burnout, thus allowing solicitors more time to foster client relationships and focus on their core work.

For those interested in further details and insights, the full report is available on the Access Legal website, offering a comprehensive look into the current state of the UK conveyancing market.