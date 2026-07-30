Failure to prevent fraud: platforms in the firing line

The UK’s corporate crime and technology accountability frameworks are undergoing a radical transformation. From the implementation of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) to the regulatory duties of the Online Safety Act 2023 (OSA), the legal landscape is shifting decisively towards a failure-to-prevent model and greater corporate exposure. Jonathan Fisher KC’s landmark report, Fraud in the Digital Age, published in July 2026, has intensified this debate with recommendations specifically targeting online platform providers.

The statistics are damning: fraud now constitutes 44% of surveyed crime in England and Wales, yet a mere 1% of reported cases result in a criminal justice outcome. Underfunded and deprioritised over decades by successive governments, the justice system is plagued by systemic delays and poor infrastructure. Meanwhile, the tech revolution has created a world where platforms provide criminals with low-cost, highly sophisticated tools able to execute fraud on an industrial scale. This requires a serious effort to catch up and rebalance accountability: while the financial sector shoulders the heavy burden of mandatory reimbursement for authorised push payment (APP) fraud, the digital platforms hosting and monetising the underlying scam advertisements have so far escaped financial liability.

The Expansion of “Failure to Prevent” and Platform Liability

The “failure to prevent fraud” offence under the ECCTA, which came into effect on 1 September 2025, holds large organisations criminally liable if an associated person commits fraud for the organisation’s benefit. The principal defence is that the organisation had reasonable fraud prevention procedures in place. However, Fisher notes that this offence contains a loophole for tech companies, as it applies only to fraud committed by “associated persons”, such as employees or agents, for the benefit of the organisation. It does not capture fraud perpetrated by platform users, even when the platform directly profits from the resulting traffic and advertising revenue.

The Online Safety Act 2023 now imposes regulatory duties on platforms to mitigate illegal-content risks, including fraud, empowering Ofcom to issue substantial civil fines. However, this is a regulatory content-moderation tool, not a criminal enforcement mechanism. It does not impose a direct corporate criminal duty on platforms to prevent fraud at an organisational level.

To close this accountability gap, the Fisher Review proposes a dual-track mechanism that, if adopted, would fundamentally redefine platform liability.

First, Recommendation 2 calls for a new corporate criminal offence holding providers of regulated user-to-user services, as defined under the OSA, criminally liable if they fail to prevent fraud on their platforms. This offence would mirror the ECCTA’s failure-to-prevent model, likely requiring platforms to implement robust, proactive fraud prevention procedures or face unlimited criminal fines.

Second, Recommendation 3 proposes an “anti-fraud levy” on digital and communications infrastructure providers. Administered by Ofcom, the levy aims to distribute the financial burden of economic crime more equitably across the stakeholders whose platforms are exploited. Crucially, it includes a sunset clause, allowing for the reduction or removal of the levy if platforms demonstrate measurable improvements in fraud prevention and law enforcement cooperation. This model builds on the precedent of the Economic Crime Levy introduced under the Finance Act 2022—an annual charge for businesses supervised under the Money Laundering Regulations (MLR)—but applies it directly to digital gatekeepers.

The levy could provide the government with a sustainable, long-term funding stream to support its ambitions to prevent and detect online fraud and increase corporate responsibility for making the online environment safer.

The UK’s suite of “failure to prevent” offences has some form of “reasonable” or “adequate procedures” defence and is designed to drive a proactive corporate culture by embedding preventative compliance frameworks. It is likely that any statutory guidance for this new offence would follow a similar pattern to the guidance on failure to prevent fraud, bribery and the facilitation of tax evasion. It could be based on six fundamental principles: risk assessment, proportionate procedures, top-level commitment, due diligence, communication and training, and monitoring and review. Of those principles, due diligence may present the greatest difficulty for online platforms, as the guidance could require them to take reasonable steps to vet users.

These proposals represent a seismic shift. For online platforms, the message is clear: fraud can no longer be treated as an unavoidable cost of doing business in the digital age, with that cost borne only by individuals and banks. The call is to move from a reactive “notice and takedown” posture to a proactive “safety-by-design” model that designs fraud out of digital systems.

Implementing these reforms will undoubtedly present technical and jurisdictional challenges, but Fisher is clear that, if we are to protect victims and safeguard the integrity of the UK economy, online platforms must be held to standards of accountability comparable to those imposed on financial institutions and incentivised to embed fraud prevention in their business models.