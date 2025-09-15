This leap in financial performance is complemented by the impressive results from its medical reporting agency, Ontime Reports, which has seen its turnover climb to £14.8m from £11.5m last year. These figures contribute significantly to the overall total.

Earlier this year, Express Solicitors expanded its portfolio by acquiring Liverpool-based HNK Solicitors, which focuses on civil liberties, data breach, cyber crime, and criminal injury claims, along with the Manchester-based Graham Coffey & Co Solicitors. These strategic acquisitions resulted in the transfer of approximately 11,500 cases and brought in around 40 new members of staff.

CEO James Maxey expressed his enthusiasm about the firm’s trajectory, stating “We’ve already smashed the turnover target we set ourselves a few years back and we’re continuing to develop thanks to our incredibly talented staff who support the overall growth strategy of the business. We’re now hurtling towards that £100m milestone.” Maxey also highlighted the firm’s achievements over the past year, noting the creation of new departments, recognition in The Lawyer’s UK 200 ranking, and significant awards including the Outstanding to work for designation from Best Companies.

With a stellar rating of Excellent on Trustpilot collected from nearly 8,000 client reviews, Express Solicitors continues to shine in the legal landscape. The firm has doubled its graduate training cohort this year, boasting a total of 125 trainees. Maxey added “Our training programme has really made its mark in the industry and received The Princess Royal Training Award and we’re still looking to make it even better.”

The recent acquisitions have pushed the employee count over 800, further solidifying Express Solicitors' commitment to recruitment and growth. The firm continues to attract interest from both lawyers and non-lawyers in various sectors, demonstrating its appeal as a progressive and dynamic workplace.