Express Solicitors reports record-breaking growth

Express Solicitors has reported a record £117.2 million group turnover for the financial year ending August 2026, marking a substantial rise from last year’s £87.1 million. This impressive figure includes an £18.5 million turnover from its sister company and medical agency Ontime Reports, which is up from £14.8 million last year. The past year has seen accelerated expansion, strategic investment, and strengthened operational capacity across the group.

The firm’s growth has been bolstered by private equity backing from Ufenau Capital Partners, allowing it to scale its infrastructure, invest in advanced technology, and pursue strategic acquisition opportunities aimed at supporting long-term growth. Over the course of the year, Express Solicitors successfully completed three significant acquisitions: Recovery Assist, Aegis Legal, and Smooth Law, which includes the Sorrymate brand. These acquisitions have not only expanded the firm’s national reach but have also strengthened specialist teams and enhanced its ability to support a growing and diverse client base.

Chief Executive James Maxey remarked that the results “reflect both strategic ambition and the dedication of the firm’s people”, adding “This year’s turnover milestone demonstrates the strength of our long-term growth strategy and the exceptional work delivered across the firm. With UCP’s investment and the acquisitions of Recovery Assist, Aegis Legal and Smooth Law, we’ve significantly increased our capacity and positioned Express Solicitors for sustained future expansion.”

Looking forward, Express Solicitors is continuing its integration work across newly acquired teams and has plans for further investment. The firm anticipates another strong year ahead as it actively recruits and draws a high level of interest from both lawyers and non-lawyers across all business areas. Additionally, Express Solicitors has maintained its Outstanding to work for accolade by Best Companies and holds an Excellent rating on Trustpilot from nearly 10,000 client reviews.