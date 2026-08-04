Express Solicitors appoints new director

Express Solicitors has recently appointed Luke Ettenfield-Nann as its new Director of Mergers & Acquisitions, a strategic move intended to bolster the firm’s growth capabilities amid significant expansion efforts. With more than seven years of experience in mid-market M&A transactions across sectors like Telecoms, IT, and SaaS, Luke brings a wealth of expertise to the role. He has managed transactions with values ranging from £10m to over £80m.

Before his appointment, Luke served as Associate Director at Knight Corporate Finance, where he successfully led multiple concurrent sell-side mandates. His responsibilities spanned valuation, positioning, buyer engagement, and negotiation, seeing each transaction through to completion. His rich transaction history includes cross-border private equity deals, founder-led exits, and strategic disposals. Earlier in his career, he held M&A roles at TalkTalk, FRP Advisory, and EY, further enhancing his skills in financial modelling, due diligence, deal structuring, and stakeholder management.

Luke is a qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAS) and Chartered Manager (CMI), holding an MLaw from the University of Northumbria and a First Class BA (Hons) in Business Management. In his new position at Express Solicitors, he will oversee the firm's M&A pipeline execution and contribute to strategic growth initiatives, reporting directly to CEO James Maxey.

“We are delighted to welcome Luke to Express Solicitors. His track record in delivering complex transactions, combined with his commercial approach to valuation and negotiation, makes him an exceptional addition to our senior team,” said James Maxey. He further emphasised that as the firm continues to grow at pace, Luke’s expertise will be pivotal in shaping and executing their strategic ambitions.

Luke Ettenfield-Nann remarked on his new role, stating, “Express Solicitors has entered an exciting phase of growth, and I’m pleased to be joining at such a pivotal time. I look forward to supporting the leadership team in delivering a strong and sustainable M&A strategy.”

This appointment is part of Express Solicitors' ongoing investment in specialist capabilities, aimed at supporting long-term expansion across the business