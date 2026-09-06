Excello Law strengthens property litigation team

The trio includes Claire-Elaine Arthurs, Rhian Horwill, and Caroline Lamming-Chowen, who previously worked at Gunnercooke, a prominent firm in the UK’s legal landscape.

Leading the team is Claire-Elaine Arthurs, a partner renowned for her expertise in property disputes, boasting over twenty years of experience in managing risk across various legal dimensions, including regulatory and governance matters. She provides valuable client support, assisting a diverse range of stakeholders such as property managers, local authorities, and company boards in mitigating risks and resolving disputes effectively. In discussing her team’s transition to Excello, Claire-Elaine remarked "My team and I chose to join Excello because clients are genuinely at the heart of everything the firm does. Excello provides us with a reliable and supportive platform from which we can provide a great service to our clients alongside other lawyers of real calibre."

Alongside Arthurs, Rhian Horwill brings extensive litigation experience, focusing on property and commercial disputes, dealing with matters such as landlord-tenant issues, lease interpretation, and boundary disputes. Her comprehensive background in governance and risk management equips her to navigate complex regulatory frameworks and make informed organisational decisions. Caroline Lamming-Chowen, another crucial addition, has spent over a decade resolving various property and construction disputes and offers counsel to a variety of clients, including local authorities and healthcare organisations. She is particularly adept at managing high-stakes disputes and navigating the intricacies of regulatory submissions.

Excello Law has been experiencing a consistent growth period, celebrating record annual turnover figures that indicate a 224% overall increase since 2022. This growth aligns with the company’s strategic focus on selectively recruiting only top-quality lawyers to further enhance its services. Jo Losty, COO of Excello Law, expressed enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating, "We're delighted to welcome Claire-Elaine, Rhian and Caroline to Excello. We're proud to offer a genuine difference in the fee-share market, a genuinely extensive support service rated excellent by 97% of our lawyers."

The inclusion of a paralegal, Daisy Howard, who brings 12 years of senior-level experience in social housing, rounds out the new team. This recruitment drive comes at a time when the fee-share market undergoes significant changes. Founded in 2009 by CEO George Bisnought, Excello Law continues to empower consultant partners with the resources necessary to nurture and grow their businesses while being supported by a dedicated professional team. With 13 premium offices around the world including locations in London, Manchester, Belfast, Dubai, and San Francisco, Excello anticipates further growth in the years ahead