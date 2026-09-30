Excello Law strengthens immigration practice team

Excello Law, a national fee-share law firm, has enhanced its immigration practice through the recent appointments of Nick Gore and Irfan Ali, who transition from Irwin Mitchell. This follows last week’s announcement of a four-member team that joined Excello Law under the firm’s House of Brands model, launching as Hestia Private Client.

Both Nick and Irfan are respected figures in UK immigration law, previously serving together as Partners at boutique firm Carter Thomas before making the move to Irwin Mitchell. Their expertise covers a wide range of immigration matters, including advice for businesses, educational institutions, and high-net-worth individuals on complex issues such as sponsor licences, worker visas, Global Talent visas, and settlement applications. Notably, Irfan has substantial experience in contesting negative decisions from the Home Office through Immigration Tribunals and Judicial Review, and both professionals are separately recognised in the Legal 500.

Nick Gore shared, "We wanted to build a legal practice around our own values and approach to client work, one where we could focus one hundred percent on our clients without being distracted by internal matters. I've always been hands-on with my matters, preferring to retain full ownership rather than pass work down to junior colleagues, and Excello allows us to offer clients that level of personal, Partner-grade service at a competitive price. The referral network also means we can collaborate with colleagues across departments without any sense of internal competition."

Irfan Ali added, "Excello Law's vision, growth plans and infrastructure means we can own our client relationships and deliver an even better service to clients. It also gives us the clarity and autonomy to run our practice in a way that works, without the distractions that come with traditional models."

Jo Losty, COO of Excello Law, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, stating, "We're delighted to welcome Nick and Irfan to Excello Law, and to expand our immigration arm with lawyers of this calibre. We're confident Excello is the best place for those who have outgrown the traditional legal model and know exactly how they want to serve their clients. Nick and Irfan want the autonomy to work in the way that best suits their clients, backed by the extensive support to do it properly. It's exactly what we built this firm for."