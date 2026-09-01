Eversheds Sutherland strengthens pensions practice with new appointment

.With extensive expertise in advising trustees, sponsors, and financial institutions on complex pensions matters, Claire is well-recognised for her capabilities in significant buy-in and buy-out transactions, longevity swaps, and fund mergers. She holds a Band 1 ranking for Pensions in Chambers UK and is celebrated in the Legal 500 Hall of Fame as "one of the best pensions lawyers," receiving commendations for her work in liability management and corporate transactions.

Jeremy Goodwin, Partner at Eversheds Sutherland, expressed excitement about Claire's arrival, stating "her appointment is a significant addition to our practice." Both Claire and the firm look forward to leveraging her expertise to further enhance their service to clients and expand their market presence, alongside the recent addition of partners Simon Borhan and Craig Looker. Through these strategic hires, Eversheds Sutherland continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing top talent in the pensions sector and meeting the evolving needs of clients across the UK and beyond