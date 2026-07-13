Eversheds Sutherland (International) has revealed its financial results for the past year that highlight a robust performance, citing an 8% increase in revenue to £827.1 million and a 13% rise in net profit, which reached £209.4 million. The Profit per Equity Partner has also seen a notable increase, up by 14% to £1.61 million. Keith Froud, Chief Executive of the firm, expressed his satisfaction with the progress: “I am very pleased with the strong financial progress we have made in the first full year of our Global Strategy 2029, and my first year as Chief Executive. This excellent performance reflects the commitment and collaboration of our teams around the world, the trust our clients continue to place in us, and our relentless focus on implementing our strategy."

Froud highlighted that growth has been observed across all practice areas and regions, particularly in Corporate Finance. He emphasised the milestone these results represent, marking a decade of consistent growth where revenue has doubled and profit increased by over 150%. “We are seeing growing demand from clients for advice on their most significant and complex matters. Increasingly, those mandates require seamless collaboration across jurisdictions, practices and sectors, and that is where our global platform is a powerful differentiator," he stated.

This year, Eversheds Sutherland focused significantly on investing in talent and technology to strengthen its market position. The firm welcomed a record 37 lateral partners, double the number from the previous financial year, and promoted 25 lawyers to partner status. Froud attributed these advancements to a continued commitment to exceptional talent. The firm also rolled out its Year of AI strategy, which pioneered the adoption of the Harvey technology platform, now utilised by over 2,000 lawyers as part of their daily responsibilities.

To enhance its client relationships, Eversheds Sutherland initiated a comprehensive training programme for lawyers and provided each associate with a personal business development budget of £350. This, Froud noted, is crucial to balancing technological advancements with the importance of personal connections in the legal field. He remarked, “These initiatives are fundamental parts of our new Future Skills strategy, equipping our people with the technical expertise, technological capability and relationship skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving legal market and a world disrupted by technology.”

Looking forward, the firm is prepared to continue building on its strategic momentum. Froud affirmed, “We enter the new financial year with strong momentum and confidence in our strategy, and are ready to ‘go again’.” The focus remains on investing in personnel, capabilities, and the international platform, ensuring that Eversheds Sutherland continues to provide effective solutions for its clients in an increasingly complex world while aiming for sustainable long-term growth.