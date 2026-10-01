Eversheds Sutherland announces latest trainee qualifications

Eversheds Sutherland (International) proudly shares the news that its latest trainee cohort has successfully qualified at the firm. A remarkable 31 out of 38 UK legal trainees, representing 82%, have accepted roles as newly qualified solicitors and joined their respective practice groups this month. Additionally, three UK trainees qualified six months early in March with ‘time to count’, contributing to an impressive annual trainee retention rate of 83%. This newly qualified cohort for 2026 features a diverse demographic, with 58% women and 42% men, while 31% identify as being of minority ethnicity.

The new solicitors will be integrated across various practice areas within the firm’s UK offices including Corporate Finance, Commercial Advisory, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Employment, Labor and Pensions, and Real Estate. Furthermore, both trainees in the firm's Middle East offices have accepted newly qualified roles, and in Hong Kong, every one of the four trainees has been retained in their NQ positions, resulting in a stellar 100% retention rate in those locations.

Lorraine Kilborn, Chief People Officer at Eversheds Sutherland, shared her enthusiasm: “This has been a strong year for trainee qualification across the firm and we are delighted to retain such a talented group of lawyers as Associates within our practice groups. All our new Associates have demonstrated the legal skills and client service excellence that will help shape the future of our firm. We look forward to seeing them build successful careers with us and make an important contribution to the growth of the firm.”